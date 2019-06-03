Ranveer Singh is among the most talented actors of the industry, Prooving his skills, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 83 in London. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that it is a real honour to be a part of the film and essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2019.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film 83. Starting from practising in Dharamshala to spending time with Kapil Dev in New Delhi, the actor is trying his best to get into the skin of the character. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Currently, the actor is in London, shooting for the film.

Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about playing the role of Kapil in the film 83. He revealed that he is much excited about his film and is meeting all the cricketing legends. His excitement was quite evident when he shared a series of pictures with cricket legends Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. The actor is among the most hardworking actors of the industry and is trying from head to toe to learn all the basics as well as ropes of the film.

He revealed that it is a real honour to be a play the role of Kapil Dev and practice in Lords every day. Talking about 83, it narrates the entire victory of India against West Indies at 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Ammy Virk, Saahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem as other members of the cricket team. The sports drama film is directed by Kabir Singh and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

Ranveer Singh is the highest paid actors of the industry and leaves no chance of stepping out of his comfort zone and deliver something extraordinary in the film. Starting from his Band Baaja Baaraat, Ramleela, Bajiroa Mastani, Simmba, to Gully Boy. The actor has proved himself in every role. Ranveer also got married to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in November and since then the couple supports each other in every thick and thin.

