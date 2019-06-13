83 happens to be Deepika and Ranveer's fifth film together. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay her role as his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

The upcoming film 83 is not the first time that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together on-screen. The couple has made several appearances before. They were seen in Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. However, this is the first film in which the two don’t die at the end and Ranveer is elated about the same.

The movie is based on 1983 cricket World Cup, which marked India’s first win. The off-screen couple will be seen playing their perfect chemistry on-screen to essay the role of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia.

Deepika took to her official Instagram account to thank the director for giving her this honour. To this, husband Ranveer replied that this is the first time they won’t die at the end.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Ram Leela – Goliyo ki Rasleela happens to be their first movie together. The movie was a replica of Romeo Juliet in which the two shoot each other at the end. In Bajirao Mastani, the two die at the same time but at different places. Deepika committed suicide in Padmaavat. In Finding Fanny, Ranveer made his appearance as Deepika’s dead husband.

The movie is likely to hit the silver screen in the coming year on April 10. The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, actor Jiiva and Chirag Patil.

Deepika was finalised for the movie months ago. But the two did not make any public announcement as Deepika was busy putting her first step as a producer in the film industry. After the final shoot of Chhapaak, Deepika is off to London to start the shoot of 83.

