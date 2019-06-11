Ranveer Singh pays last respects to his diehard fan: Actor Ranveer Singh mourned the loss of his young fan by posting a collage with him on his Instagram story. He captioned his post as Rest in peace Lil Homie. See picture inside.

Ranveer Singh pays last respects to his diehard fan, shares pictures on social media: Ranveer Singh is the heartthrob of millions of fans across the world and is admired by his fans. There is always a special bond which an actor shares with his fans. Many actors also make extra efforts to make their fans, followers, and admirers feel special from time to time to show their love and gratitude towards their fans.

Today one of Ranveer Singh’s dearest fans passed away, the news which came as a huge shock to the actor and his fans. One of his fans, Jatin Dulera collapsed in his residence after his breathing stopped suddenly while he was getting ready for his office.

Soon after when Ranveer learned about the shocking demise news of his fan, the actor posted on Instagram a post to mourn the loss of his dear fan. Ranveer posted the photo on his Instagram story and captioned the collage as, “RIP LIL HOMIE”.

A photographer, Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account shared the news with everyone. He revealed that the fan collapsed today and left the world when his breathing suddenly stopped. Expressing his grief, he also stated how much Jatin used to admire and love the actor.

He captioned his post as- Gone too soon bro. Ranveer Singh who is busy shooting for his film 83 in London, about a few hours back posted a collage on his Instagram story which has gone viral all over.

