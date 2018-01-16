Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh has stolen hearts with her super hot body, crazy antics and commendable acting. From Band Baaja Baraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Bajirao Mastani, Lootera to playing Alauddin Khilji on screen, Ranveer had proved that he can adapt to any role almost effortlessly. Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Ranveer Singh that will surely serve as a visual treat for all the fans.

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh needs no introduction. Didn’t he just aiveyi aiveyi stole our heart with his crazy antics, super hot body and spectacular acting? Ranveer was indeed born to be a Bollywood star. Recalling his childhood memories, Ranveer revealed that once when he had gone for a birthday party, his grandmother asked him to dance and entertain her. Singh remembers that he suddenly jumped in the lawn and started dancing to the song ‘Chumma Chumma’ from the 1991 action film Hum. This is when he felt the thrill of performing and decided to live his Bollywood dreams.

Right from his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma, he proved that he was here to stay. From Lootera, Ramleela, Befikre to playing Alaudin Khilji on screen, Ranveer proved that he can adapt to any character almost effortlessly. Ranveer might not be able to sing but he definitely gives a tough competition to the top rappers in our country. His on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry with his rumored girlfriend and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is enviable and too hot to handle.

Apart from ruling the Indian film industry, Ranveer is also a social media sensation. With more than 10 million followers on his official Instagram handle, Ranveer’s popularity among women knows no bounds. From behind the screen fun, latest photoshoots to his fun travel adventures, Ranveer surely knows how to mesmerise his fans with oh-so-perfect personality. Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos that will surely serve as a treat for all his fans.