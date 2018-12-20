Just as much as the fans want to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is no far behind. At the Lokmat Awards 2018, Ranveer turned cupid for Sara as he introduced her to her crush Kartik Aaryan. The adorable video shared by the paparazzi is going viral on social media and making everyone wish they had a friend like Ranveer.

That the next gen star Sara Ali Khan is in complete awe of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is no secret. What started with Sara’s revelation on the sets of Koffee With Karan followed by the latter’s interesting response to her desire to date him, the cute banter is leaving everyone smiling ear to ear. Looking at the developments in the recent past, Simmba actor Ranveer Singh took the charge of playing the cupid between the duo at Lokmat Awards 2018 that was held last night.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Ranveer and Kartik can be seen exchanging pleasantries at the event. Amid the conversation, Ranveer holds Kartik’s hand and heads to make him meet Sara. As the duo come face to face, Ranveer holds their hands together with a naughty smile on his face. Looking at the video, it seems like Ranveer is eager to see a new power couple shine through in Bollywood. Isn’t the video absolutely adorable?

Before this, when Kartik was asked to respond to Sara’s desire to date him, the actor said that he doesn’t know how to respond to it. All he can say that he finds her very pretty and he is looking forward to work with him in a film. With this, he added that he would like to go out on a coffee with him. Whether Ranveer’s little effort will be able to make Sara’s desire come true? We would have to wait and watch.

After delivering an appreciative performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sano. On the other hand, Sara’s second film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the screens on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More