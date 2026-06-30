Ranveer Singh Pralay Update: Rs 300 Crore Zombie Thriller To Go On Floors In September, Australia Shoot Planned

Ranveer Singh Pralay Update: Following the commercial success of Dhurandhar, the way seems to be paved for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to try his hand at something new. The highly anticipated movie featuring Ranveer Singh called Pralay, a survival movie, will start shooting in September 2026 as per the latest industry reports.

Pralay is being directed by Jai Mehta and has been termed a very large post-apocalyptic movie with zombies, making it a unique offering to Indian cinema.

What is the plot and setup of Ranveer Singh’s Pralay?

Unlike the typical Bollywood movies, Pralay moves beyond the usual tropes and places its audience immediately in a dystopic, post-apocalyptic Mumbai. The story will revolve around the couple who face extreme mental and physical danger trying to survive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

This is a big project which has been conceived in such a way that it will require heavy visual effects. The writers are working hard together to create an entirely different visual environment and a terrifying local universe of zombies.

Why is Pralay filming a major schedule in Australia?

Although the primary plot unfolds amidst the collapsing cityscape of India, an equally large amount of shooting in Pralay will take place at international destinations like Australia. Working on his debut solo film, filmmaker Jai Mehta (who is the son of renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta), is currently in Australia for pre-production work.

Pralay’s production team is working hand in hand with high-end international technicians and VFX artists who have experience working with Hollywood survival movies.

How is Ranveer Singh preparing for his role in Pralay?

Due to the high expectation from the genre of horror-thriller, the actor who is now 41 years old has begun training himself rigorously. According to sources associated with the film, Ranveer has a lot of participation in the making of the movie and is always in touch with the writers and directors.

“Ranveer will begin shooting for Jai Mehta’s directorial in the second half of 2026. A significant portion of the film will be shot in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. Given the scale and genre, the film demands extensive physical as well as emotional preparation.”

— Production Source via Pinkvilla

What is the total budget and star cast of Pralay?

Filmed on an astronomical budget of Rs. 300 crores, Pralay has turned out to be one of the most expensive films for Ranveer Singh. The astronomical budget shows how much confidence has been placed in the plot and direction of the movie conceived by Jai Mehta.

Pralay will see Ranveer Singh in the role of the male lead protagonist while it is rumoured that the famous South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan will debut in Bollywood with this movie as the female lead protagonist. Filming of the movie will be done on elaborate Indian sets and natural Australian backgrounds.



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