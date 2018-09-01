Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. Not only his adorable cute smile and cool kickass attitude add up to the huge fan following but also his sexy aura increases the craziness for him even more. The picture with huge sexy biceps will make your heart pop a little harder. Ranveer Singh is flaunting his well-toned body like a boss.
The Padmaavat actor has put a lot of efforts in gaining such an envious physique and now that he has it, he never leaves a chance to make the girls go weak on their knees. Accept it or deny it, it is a fact that such an overpowered and manly physique of Ranveer not only attracts the audience but also strengthens his performance in movies. Who can forget the recent wild character Khilji played exquisitely by Ranveer Singh? The song from the movie Padmavat, Binte Dil got crazily popular just because of the sensuous act of Ranveer and the extremely hot body of him.
This time too, with his menacingly ravishing looks he is breaking the internet. This black and white picture of him in his white vest will tease you to the core. Taking the hotness quotient to another level, Ranveer’s moustache is taking the internet by storm.
This picture is let alone enough to make you wolf-whistle and drool. Check out some more hotness here :
On the work front, the versatile personality of Bollywood will soon be seen in five upcoming movies titled – Simmba (2018), Gully boy(2019), Takht(2020), 83 (2020) and apparently Dhoom 4 (2020). Fans are eagerly waiting for a long series of happiness with back to back Ranveer Singh movies.