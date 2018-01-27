Reacting to Padmaavat controversy, Ranveer Singh, who has essayed the role of Alaudin Khilji in the film, said, “Whatever happened definitely created a lot of angst in me but I chose not to act on it in a destructive manner.” He further added that he chose to construct and channelise that anger and fire into his performance. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is out in the theatres for everyone to experience.

He added, “I chose to construct it. I chose to channelise that anger and fire into my performance. It has released and Padmaavat is there for everyone to experience.” The superstar also revealed that he was very apprehensive to play the character of Alaudin Khilji on screen, especially with people advising him against it. Talking about the same, Ranveer said, “I am very happy with the reaction to my performance. I am relieved actually because it was a very big risk for me to take. A part like this at this stage of my career, and especially with people advising me against it. They said it was too big a risk to play a villain, a negative shade at this point in my career.”

“In our country, if they love the character, they love the actor and the opposite could happen. But I am very happy that I put my faith in the evolution of the audience that they will be able to recognise my performance and recognise that I am an actor, who chooses to do things a bit differently. The kind of appreciation that is pouring in is extremely heartening. But mostly I am relieved that my gamble paid off,” he added. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.