Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who played cupid for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, recently posted a funny comment on Kartik and Sara's latest post on Instagram. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's hilarious comment–

The entire story began when Sara Ali Khan confessed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she wants to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan. After which when Kartik Aaryan came to the show with Kriti Sanon he further agreed to take her to a date. Soon after reports revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to share the screens together in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2. After which pictures of the duo doing gym, going on lunches started treating their fans on social media.

Some hours back, the director announced about the wrap of the film in Himachal. Post to which both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared pictures and emotional notes for the team on Instagram. Recently, Ranveer Singh dropped a cute comment on the actor’s picture. In his comment, Ranveer Singh reminded the duo that he was the one who introduced them officially.

Talking about the film, Love Aaj Kal 2 also features Randeep Hooda and the film is all set to treat the fans this valentines day February 2020. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is all set for his upcoming films lined up in his kitty this year.

Kartik Aaryan will next appear in rom-com Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which is said to be a remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit the silver screens in December 2019. Moreover, the actor will share the screens with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan is also preparing to appear in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actor will also appear in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

