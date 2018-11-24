Ranveer Singh resumes work: Superstar of Bollywood Ranveer Singh resumed work after his big fat Indian wedding with glamours Deepika Padukone. The dramatic hunk was recently spotted at Yash Raj studios where he was dubbing for Simmba, the film is going to be released on December 28.

Ranveer Singh resumes work: After tieing the knot with Deepika Padukone in Italy’s Lake Como, and throwing a massive reception in Bangalore and Mumbai, superstar Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for his upcoming film titled Simmba, which is being directed Rohit Shetty and will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer was spotted at Yash Raj studios where he was dubbing for Simmba. He along with the director of the film have been quite actively uploading pictures and videos from the sets of the film, which has only created much curiousness among fans.

The trailer of the much-awaited film is reportedly going to be released worldwide on December 3. Ranveer plays the role of a cop in the film which is filled with some really classy action scenes. Interestingly, the film is bankrolled by prominent director Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is going to hit the silver screen on December 28.

📷| Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZfFeWdovq — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 23, 2018

The film is a remake of Jr NTR’s hit Telugu film Temper. So the fans can expect a lot of masala, entertainment, some crazy music. Also, it has Ranveer Singh in it, it has to be larger than life!

It also features Sara Ali Khan, who has been lately hitting headlines for her upcoming film, Kedarnath. Just yesterday, the diva shared another snippet of the film on her Instagram page.

