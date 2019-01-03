As Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spend quality time with each other on their honeymoon, the Simmba actor has revealed his new year resolution on social media. Commenting on Deepika Padukone's latest photo on Instagram, Ranveer stated that his new year resolution is loads of snuggling. Have a look at their recent social media banter here-

One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss an opportunity to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. Having worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela Raasleela, the duo dated for 6 years before finally tying the knot last year on November 14-15. As the duo spend quality time with each other in an unknown destination, Deepika took to her official Instagram account to wish everyone a happy new year with a series of photos.

Soon after Deepika posted a photo of multiple pillows that had words like Harmony, Unique and Well-being embroidered on it, Ranveer left an adorable comment revealing his new year resolution. Like a perfect husband, the actor stated that his new year resolution is loads of snuggling.

Have a look at Ranveer’s latest comments on Deepika’s photos here-

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Simmba has emerged as a box office hit by crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days. After Simmba, he will be seen in upcoming films like Takht and Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Deepika will soon start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Chhapaak.

