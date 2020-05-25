In Ranveer Singh's live chat with Sunil Chhetri, Deepika Padukone also revealed that the former sucks at maths and she lets him win three points in Badminton only because he is Prakash Padukone's son-in-law.

In 2013, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone came together for their first ever film Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela and there was no turning back post then. Link up rumours were quick to follow and the actor went on to star in two more films, namely Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat before making it official and then eventually tying the knot in 2018. In a recent LIVE interaction with Sunit Chhetri, Ranveer Singh made some interesting revelations about his relationship with Deepika Padukone. Interestingly, Deepika was also a part of the chat and surprised everyone by revealing some facts about Ranveer in the comment section.

On being asked how Ranveer managed to woo Deepika Padukone, he said that all the young men who are tuned in to this chat, this is how you impress a girl. Six months into dating, he knew Deepika was the one and wanted her in his life. He was very diligent about courting her and would make short trips to where she would be shooting. He also knew that she loved flowers so it helped.

In the comment section, when Deepika revealed that Ranveer is terrible in math, Ranveer laughingly responded that he wants to urge all the kids who are facing the pressure the maths to not lose hope. It’s great if they can do it but if not, it is not the end of the world. Who knows, they can become Sunil Chhetri if they can find their passion.

While Deepika is really good at badminton since she is the daughter of badminton champion Prakash Padukone, Ranveer is not that great at at. When Chhetri told Ranveer that Deepika has said to him that he manages to score three points because he is Prakash Padukone’s son in law, Ranveer turned around to say “Baby! Expose kar rahi hai tu mujhe (You’re exposing me).

