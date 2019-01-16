Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful stars of Bollywood who is ruling the industry like no other. With his charming personality and superb performances, Ranveer Singh has made everyone a fan of him. Call him the box-office hit factory or the all-time stunner, Ranveer Singh a lone wolf who is rocking the Indian cinema. Right from the time he made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has been blasting the records of successful movies.

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful stars of Bollywood who is ruling the industry like no other. With his charming personality and superb performances, Ranveer Singh has made everyone a fan of him. Call him the box-office hit factory or the all-time stunner, Ranveer Singh a lone wolf who is rocking the Indian cinema. Right from the time he made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has been blasting the records of successful movies. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Simmba, his energetic vibes make every movie worth a watch.

Well, the crazy stardom he enjoys and the massive success he has earned, it is all result of his hard work. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram account states that he is living the dream and undoubtedly it is absolutely true. But, the dream come true has not been a soft journey where he just walked upon the bed of roses. And this is the reason that he is very hurt by a rumour about him.

Ranveer Singh revealed in an interview that there was this shocking rumour that surfaced the internet when he debuted and it really did hurt him. The rumour said that Ranveer Singh’s father gave Rs 10 lakh to Aditya Chopra to launch him into Bollywood. He expressed his disappointment into it and said that this rumour questioned his upbringing and he felt disgusted that how can someone write something so fake. Concluding it, he said he has genuinely struggled for all that he has got and people should stop believing to these rumours.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More