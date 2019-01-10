At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh opened up about the viral photo where Deepika Padukone can be seen giving blessings to Ranveer Singh. Also, in an interview to a leading daily, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika is the lady luck for him. Recently, Ranveer Singh was widely appreciated for his acting performance in Simmba.

After Simmba’s successful box office opening and mindblowing trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy, there is no end to the praisings for the versatile actor. While everyone is wondering about his success mantra, recently a photograph started going viral on the social media where Deepika Padukone can be seen giving the blessings to Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The photo created a curiosity about the reason for the blessing from Deepika Padukone recently. Now at the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh’s revealed to a leading daily that it’s because of his lady luck Deepika Padukone.

Explaining more about the photograph, he said that Lakshmi (as in the Goddess of wealth) has come home. So, they thought they should take Lakshmi’s blessings. He said, so she blessed us and we did that and it was a cute moment. The photograph is a perfect visual treat as it has captured a cute moment of the celebrities.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Gully Boy opposite to Alia Bhatt is slated to release February 7. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar under the Production Company of Excel Entertainment, the trailer has been widely appreciated.

On the personal front, the actor got married to Deepika Padukone after dating her for six years at Lake Como Palace in Italy according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

