Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has landed into a legal trouble after a Chhattisgarh-based beverage company named Sona Beverages filed a plea in the Delhi High Court for the infringement of their trademark on varied products. The Delhi Court has sought a response from the makers of the film for the same.

As per reports, the Company has sent a notice to the makers of the film. The Company has claimed that the film infringes on its registered trademark ‘Simba’ which is being used for a range of its products from bottled water to aerated drink. Besides this, it has been used for the manufacture, distribution and sale of merchandise including apparels, playing cards, glasses, note-pads and various other forms of accessories.

Earlier in November 2 order, as per reports in DNA, the court has asked the two parties (Defendant and Plaintiff) to come to an arrangement. However, failing of which, the matter will be heard on the next date.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28.

