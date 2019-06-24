Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most beloved couples of the b-town Industry and the couples never fail to show their love on social media. Recently Ranveer had left a cheeky, adorable, romantic, hilarious comment on Deepika's latest instagram post.

Deepika can be seen wearing a white top and silver pants paired with silver stilettoes. The actress captioned the picture, “there’s no such thing as too much bling!” On which Ranveer was quick to take credit and the actor commented on the picture along with several diamond emojis.“Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu,”

Out of the five pictures Deepika posted, Ranveer has already commented on three. Also in another picture of the same look, Ranveer commented, “Hee Patloon Dado Suttho Aaeh.” In a separate post, in which Deepika could be seen smiling, the actor wrote: “Dil le gaye dimples tere.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is busy with the Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer Singh also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline. The couple will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83, a film on India’s 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer is playing the role of captain Kapil Dev and Deepika has a small role as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. It will be their first film together after their wedding last year, and fourth in total as they have already co-starred in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and “Padmavat.”

