Ranveer Singh recently graced the couch of Koffee with Karan with superstar Akshay Kumar. As expected, many beans were spilt with a lot of juicy gossips inside. Karan Johar, the iconic filmmaker hosts the show in a way that makes the star comfortable enough to reveal some secrets. Of all the juicy headline that you will read on Ranveer Singh appearance in the show, this one is the best! Taimur Khan has broken all records of cuteness long back but now he is also stealing all the limelight and stardom.

The cute munchkin is a delight for a million eyes and this is something we already knew but the stars are also going crazy for his cuteness is something new for all. Ranveer Singh, in interaction with Karan Johar on the sets of Koffee with Karan, admitted that he is one of the admirers of the little Khan.

Yes! The overloaded cuteness and the sparkling eyes of this adorable Pataudi have made Ranveer Singh a fan. While Ranveer Singh was a guest of Karan on the show, he was asked to name a Khan he wants to work with- Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir. On this, Ranveer replied saying that he wants to work with none other than Taimur Khan. Ranveer Singh revealed that he wants to work with Taimur when the little star grows up and becomes an actor. Adding up to it, he said he wants Taimur to become his budhape ka sahara.

This did not come as a surprise. The charm of this little munchkin is enough to impress anyone, be it Ranveer Singh itself! This might be a dream plan for future but now after this revelation, fans are going crazy imagining them together.

Here are some of the cutest captures of Taimur Ali Khan that will steal your heart like Ranveer Singh!

