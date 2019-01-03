Ranveer Singh had constantly been in headlines throughout the year 2018. Be it his wedding with Deepika Padukone or controversial movie Padmaavat, the actor had garnered everyone's attention. Now, after Simmba's success, he has become even more favourite celebrity of paparazzi. Are you curious to know about his success mantra? No need to browse much as in an interview to a leading daily, he has revealed everything.

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after Simmba’s success. However, the actor knows how to balance his success with his failures. In an interview to a leading daily, he revealed that he doesn’t get carried away with the success of the movie. He said that whenever the success happens, there are only two possibilities- one either believes it or one is simply aware of it. While he is aware of it, however, he doesn’t start believing in his own hype. His experiences have shaped him to be the kind of person.

Recalling his struggling days, Ranveer Singh further added that he had a proper struggle period of three and half years, and today when opportunities come his way, he tried to value them tremendously. He had never lost the sight because he had a vivid memory of his struggling times.

He has tried to adopt the middle path i.e. don’t get too carried away with the success and don’t get bogged down by failures. Advising everyone to follow the same, he said that one must adopt the middle path, however at the same time, it is important to quickly immerse in the current moment again.

Crediting his success to the team members, he said that filmmaking is a collaborative effort, so if it failed, it’s not entirely your fault. He thinks approaching a middle path is very healthy.

Talking about himself, he said that as a kid, he had a dream of achieving big and he’s now living it. Every day his heart is filled with gratitude. He prays before he goes to work and always say thank you because he values it. His success is surreal as it is happening to him, or around him. The unconditional love of fans has kept him grounded and humbled.

Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika Padukone on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como Palace in Italy.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh had been featured in Padmaavat, Ramleela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela and Bajirao Mastani and many others. He will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

