After Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma reprimanded a man for littering on a road, it was actor Ranveer Singh who recently abused a person for driving rashly on Mumbai road.

The incident, which came to light today, seemed to happen on the Worli Sealink.

According to reports, Ranveer lost his cool and shouted at the driver as he drove past the actor’s car in a dangerous way. When Ranveer reached out to talk to him, he found the man was on his mobile phone.

On Tuesday, when Ranveer shared a photo of the driver on Twitter, a Twitter handle called @aquariussandesh reciprocated it by sharing a clip of the actor losing his tamper and hurling abuses on the streets. The man also clarified that he was driving at 50-60 kmph per hour and he didn’t follow the actor’s vehicle; he just tried to overtake him twice.

The matter didn’t end here. The person claimed the actor abused him in front of his parents and he doesn’t know how to behave.

Badtameez insaaan

Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-😡 pic.twitter.com/KgZqnFfE8e — Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018

