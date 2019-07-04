Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is the powerhouse of the industry as the actor leaves no chance of enjoying every moment to the fullest, Recently, the actor was spotted with Malaal actor Meezaan dancing on the song Malhari at a wedding.Watch the video here–

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the superstars of Bollywood who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his power pack performances. Also known as powerhouse of the industry, Ranveer Singh is among the energetic stars who brings life to every character he plays on-screen. Starting from Ram Leela to Bajirao Mastani, the actor has a magical appearance. Recently, a video of Ranveer Singh and Meezaan dancing at a wedding has gone viral on the Internet. It seems that both the actors are enjoying each other’s company dancing on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s song Malhari.

Not many people know, Meezaan also played Ranveer Singh’s body double in Bhansali’s film Padmavat. In a small interview, Meezaan also revealed that he appeared in two scenes as Khilji. He revealed that he was assisting Bhansali in the film. When Ranveer Singh was not available for some scenes, Bhansali requested Meezaan to portray Khilji.

Meezaan also revealed that some people compare him with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. To this, he replied that he has been working on his current film from the past 2 years so he might resemble them in terms of long hair and beard. Moreover, it is a huge compliment to be compared with the superstars of the industry.

Meezaan is currently gearing up for his film Malaal which is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Apart from Meezaan, the film will also feature Sharmin Segal. The film narrates a contemporary love story of a couple who are from different backgrounds and live in Mumbai chawl.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App