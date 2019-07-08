One of the most adorable Bollywood couple—Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give us major marriage goals with their cute PDA and romantic moments which they share with their millions and billions of fans on social media and once again, their love for each other and Hubby Ranveer Singh has once again won our hearts with his latest photo of wife Deepika Padukone which he shared on his official Instagram account on Monday.

In the photo, we see Deepika Padukone making an adorably cute face with a big smile and Ranveer Singh captioned the photo saying that she is high on the cake! The photo has received a lot of love and fans are calling DeepVeer their favourite Bollywood couple.

May it be award shows, events or movie promotions, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to express their love for each other and that makes them one of the most lovable and adored celebrity couples. After dating for several years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November last year in a private ceremony in Laka Como, Italy.

They have starred in a number of movies together such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. They will be now seen in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie 83 in which Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his reel wife after being his real wife. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them back on the silver screen in movie together ever since they tied the knot.

