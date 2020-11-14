As he completed the second year of a happy married life with his superstar wife Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary with a special love-soaked post.

As he completed the second year of a happy married life with his superstar wife Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary with a special love-soaked post. The ‘Gully Boy,’ actor took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures of himself with the ‘Piku’ actor and extended anniversary greetings to his “gudia (doll).” The pictures showed the ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ actors decked up in co-ordinated matching ensembles posing near a serene lake.

While Deepika is seen wearing a cream coloured suit with peach coloured flower prints on it, Ranveer is seen wearing a matching Kurta with similar prints along with a peach coloured waistcoat. “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudia (My Doll) @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote in the caption.

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy’s Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after. The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

Deepveer will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)