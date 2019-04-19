Apart from garnering applauds for his fashion statements, Ranveer Singh also became a target to some brutal memes lately. The latest in the spree was when trollers compared him to a Harpic bottle, however, the joke was on trollers as Ranveer Singh just brushed it off with a savage laugh.

When it comes to experimenting with a quirky ensemble, no one but Ranveer Singh is the man who leads the game though there isn’t much of the competition. Apart from garnering applauds for his fashion statements, the Gully Boy actor also became a target to some brutal memes lately. The latest in the spree was when trollers compared him to a Harpic bottle, however, the joke was on trollers as Ranveer Singh just brushed it off with a laugh.

Ranveer posted the picture on his Instagram stories that read: “These Harpic bottles look lit af”. The picture had four sections with different Harpic bottles in three of them while one of them featured Ranveer. What made trollers compare Ranveer with Harpic was his electric blue track pants teamed up with red and blue uppers.

Ranveer had also shared the look via his official Instagram handle. Contrary to what trolls say, Ranveer was looking dapper in the eccentric avatar. Take a look:

It is not the only picture that proves that Ranveer and his fashion statement are just commendable. He was seen wearing some of the quirkiest suits and dresses in the past and those who know fashion, Singh is undoubtedly the bravest actors in the Bollywood right now. Here are some pieces of art featuring Ranveer Singh:

After the success of Gully Boy, the actor is now working on his next project titled 83. The actor has another one lined up in his kitty which is Karan Johar’s Takht. In the film, the actor will be seen along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Apart from that, the actor has been making headlines after his wedding with Deepika Padukone. The love birds and their PDA has been catching a lot of attention from paparazzi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More