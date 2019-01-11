Ranveer Singh with PM Modi in one frame: Simmba actor Ranveer Singh shared a selfie with Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 10. The photo was shared by him on his official Instagram page, which has followers in millions. The meeting between the two took place to hold talks on several issues of the Hindi Cinema following which all the divas and actors of Bollywood shared a very beautiful photo with the PM.

Taking the picture to social media, Simmba actor shared the photograph on her official Instagram page, which he captioned as 'Jaadoo ki Jhappi'

Meanwhile, after the success of his former film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, the powerhouse is now gearing up for his film titled Gully Boy, the trailer of the film was recently shared, which has garnered a lot of attention on YouTube. In the film, Ranveer will share the screen with Alia Bhat, who plays the role of his girlfriend.

Jaadoo ki Jhappi! 🤗 Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation 🇮🇳 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7OEz6hIOWP — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 10, 2019

The film is a musical film, directed and written by Zoya Khan. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also features Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. As the film is a musical drama audience is expecting some really nice tracks and to give them a glimpse, the music of the film has been given by the great Ankur Tiwari.

Coming back to Ranveer’s Simmba, the film managed to gain attention at the box office but received a mix of response, some of the film critics said the plot of the film was really weak, while the action scenes were repetitive. It remains to be seen how will Gully Boy perform at the box office.

