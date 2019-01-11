Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh uploaded a photo, in which his wife Deepika Padukone was seen cheerleading him, possibly for his upcoming film, which is a music drama. While holding a wine glass in her hand, the diva was seen shouting Ranveer with a big smile on her face. The small clip ended soon when Deepika was seen smiling.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: Superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are clearly one of the most lovable couples of B-town. Their PDA has been quite visible on social media, at award ceremonies and even at other special events. Following the wedding of the two great stars- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone- many fans and followers have actually decided that they will conduct their wedding ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como.

This time the cuties are in news again! Hubby Ranveer Singh uploaded a video on his official Instagram page in which cutie Deepika was seen cheerleading Ranveer. While holding a wine glass in her hand, the diva was seen shouting Ranveer with a big smile on her face. the small clip ended soon when Deepika was seen smiling. Possibly, the video was shot while the two were on a romantic dinner date as the background of the dinner showed a really classy place with beautiful decor.

Meanwhile, the powerhouse is gearing up for his upcoming musical drama titled Gully Boy, in which he will be seen in Alia Bhat. The trailer of the film was released recently which has garnered views on YouTube in millions.

Perhaps the video was a good luck charm for Ranveer’s upcoming film and somewhat a motivational thing. Ranveer’s Simmba did manage to make money but received a mixed response from film buffs, critics. It remains to be seen how well does the film perform at the box office.

