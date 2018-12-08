Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: Ranveer Singh is all out promoting his latest movie Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty. Simmba is set to go on floor on December 28, 2018. Ranveer Singh just got married to Deepika Padukone in Italy. Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan in a parallel role to Ranveer Singh. Check out the Sindhi swag in his latest Instagram post.

Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: Ranveer Singh is the happiest and versatile actor in the Bollywood industry now. Recently, He got married to Deepika Padukone in Italy. Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Simmba is coming on December 28, 2018. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty who is the most celebrated director in Bollywood. The actor is working in the industry from a long time now and has acted in more than 14 films. He is called the most energetic actor in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh’s debut movie was Band Baaja Baraat in 2010.

The actor has been mostly associated with the juggernaut production house Yash Raj Films in the past. The latest Yash Raj Films in which he acted was Befikre directed by Aditya Chopra. Ranveer Singh is known for his tacky and quirky fashion sense as he walks the ramp in some style. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in the news this year with their movie Padmavat. The movie was shown as a disregard to the queen. Finally, the film got released and won much praise from critics and fans. Ranveer Singh has been making the headlines ever since, whenever he appears on talk shows he manages to take the spotlight from anyone.

His upcoming movie Simmba is a crossover with Singham as we see Ajay Devgn coming to rescue Simmba at the end of the trailer. The trailer is receiving a lot of praise from his fans would become another blockbuster for him. The movie has Sara Ali Khan in the parallel role to Ranveer Singh. Simba’s new song Aankh Maare was released and it is already a massive hit with the people and chartbusters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More