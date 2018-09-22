Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero and Ranveer Singh's Simmba will now release on two different dates. Earlier it was reported that Simmba and Zero will release on the Christmas weekend but now Rohit Shetty and the rest of the Simmba team have decided to postpone its release date in order to avoid the clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer comedy-drama.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with his upcoming movie Zero starring Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Javed Jaffrey. The comedy-drama helmed by Aanand L. Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. Made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film will also star Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan in the special appearances.

Earlier, there were reports about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba clashing at the box office but the makers of Simmba have confirmed that the film has now got a new release date. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was noted saying that he thinks one week if enough and there is no competition. The makers of the upcoming movie were planning to release the movie on September 21 which is the release date of Zero but now have decided to change the release date. The makers decided not to come together because that would affect the numbers. It was a mutual decision. If the film does well in the first week, it will go on, said Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav and Abdul Quadir Amin will hit the theatres on December 28, this year. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani and Apoorva Mehta.

