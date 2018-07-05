Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 1983 has finally got a release date. According to reports, the film will be released on April 10 in 2020. The film '1983' is the biopic of Indian Cricketing legend Kapil Dev, who will be featured by none other than the versatile actor Ranveer Singh, while Nawazuddin will champion the role of Ranveer's coach.

The film '1983' is the biopic of Indian Cricketing legend Kapil Dev, who will be featured by none other than the versatile actor Ranveer Singh, while Nawazuddin will champion the role of Ranveer's coach.

The much-awaited Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 1983 will be released on April 10 2020 as per reports coming in from the Bollywood industry. The film ‘1983’ is the biopic of Indian Cricketing legend Kapil Dev, who will be featured by none other than the versatile actor Ranveer Singh, while Nawazuddin will champion the role of Ranveer’s coach.

The film will mark Siddiqui’s 2nd appearance with Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which he played the famous news reporter Chand Nawab.

The film produced by Kabir Khan Films, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, will attempt to recreate India’s first historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The film is being shot on real locations and is set to release in 2020.

Both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranveer Singh are on top of their game in 2018. Sacred Games, India’s first original series on Netflix starring Nawazuddin and Saif Ali Khan will hit the screens globally on July 6.

Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Padmavaat, and has reportedly finished shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and is working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

At the launch event of 1983, Ranveer had expressed love for the game of Cricket. He told the media persons at the event that when the film was offered to him he went ‘woooh’ as he was born at a time when cricket was big in the country.

Ranveer further said that, when the story was being narrated to him, all he could think was that it was not a cricket story but a human story.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on being asked about his upcoming series said that this series provided a chance for him to close his character with the episodes. Nawaz plays the antagonist in the 8-episode series. Nawazuddin plays criminal mind Ganesh Gaitonde, who plans to blow up Mumbai in the series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More