Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi confirmed his role in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020. The film wilm will be directed by Kabit Khan. The actor was also seeen enacting the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree which featured Shraddha Kapoor an Rajkummar rao as well.

After the crime thriller web television series Mirzapur and the horror-comedy film Stree, the versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in for Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Reportedly he will be seen portraying PR Man Singh who was the Indian team’s manager in 83. The film is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The Mirzapur actor himself confirmed his role in the film which is to be directed by Kabir Khan.

In an interview, he confessed that Kabir was one of his favourite directors and although he had met him a couple of times, they didn’t get an opportunity to work together. He disclosed that one day the director called him to narrate the story of the film 83. The actor further admitted to the fact that he had not watched that particular match yet but had read about the same in the newspaper. Tripathi recalled how he used to listen to cricket commentary on the radio when he didn’t have a television.

Furthermore, when the Stree actor was asked about his preparations for the character, he stated that he was good at bowling and fielding but needed to hone his batting skills for the film. He also revealed that he was planning to meet Man Singh to know more about his experiences which would help him to get in the skin of the character.

It seems like the actor is all enthusiastic about his new project. While talking about his co-star Ranveer Singh, he expressed his excitement to work with him. As for the film release, 83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2010.

