Ranveer Singh starrer “83”, a film on the story of India’s incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will release on August 30, 2019, its makers announced on Sunday. The film is being made by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films. “Mark your calendar! ‘83 will be releasing on August 30, 2019. ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan,” read a tweet by Reliance Entertainment. Ranveer, who is on a roll with the response to “Padmaavat”, plays star cricketer Kapil Dev in “’83”.

The film follows how, under the captaincy of then newbie Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. The makers were planning to release the film April 2019 to release the film, which is now pushed to August 30, 2019. Many Bollywood flicks are inspired by cricket and Cricketers and were liked by the audience. Movies like, Sachin-a billion dream, M.S. Dhoni- the untold story, Azhar, Lagan, Iqbal, Chain-kuli-ki-main-kuli, and Patiala house are some examples which got a thumbs-up from the viewers.

The 1983 Cricket World Cup (officially the Prudential Cup ’83) was the 3rd edition of the Cricket World Cup tournament. It was held from 9 June to 25 June 1983 in England and Wales and was won by India. Eight countries participated in the event. The 1983 World Cup was full of dramatic cricket all through the tournament. Teams like India and Zimbabwe who were not playing well during those times scored upset victories over the West Indies and Australia respectively.