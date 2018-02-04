Directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Bollywood's acting gem Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy aims to bring a change with its unique music. In a latest interview, Ranveer revealed that Gully Boy is the story of marginalised disfranchised people who find their expression as artists and have started a music scene that is unique in itself. Their music resembles social commentary on what is wrong in the system and he is just providing them a platform.

After the phenomenal success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has already started shooting for his next Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Zoom, Ranveer Singh revealed that insights from his film and said that the film will hopefully bring a change. He said, “Gully Boy is very dear to me. I strongly feel for these characters, these people are marginalized disenfranchised people from the lowest strata of the society who have a very tough existence. It’s a very difficult life. They find their expressions as artists,”

“They have started a music scene that is so unique. It is in Mumbaiya bhasha (dialect). These kids are 17 or 19 and they are writing social commentary about what’s fuck**d up in this system. They are making such strong observations, strong comments on the state of affairs. What I feel will bring a change is that now thousands of kids are listening to that. So I will do what I can do to give this musical talent a platform.” He added, “What was happening in Harlem and Brooklyn in the late 80’s and early 90’s is that there were these disenfranchised youth who had this tough life around them and they started writing poetry with social commentary embedded in it. And it became rap and hip-hop. That’s what’s happening here and now. It’s so exciting for me. It’s a story that I really want to tell along with Zoya. And you will be quite impressed hearing this film’s music.”

Just after few days of the announcement of the film commencement, the first look of the Alia and Ranveer was leaked on social media. In the viral photos, Alia Bhatt could be seen in a simple yet elegant look with minimal makeup and kurtas paired with a headscarf while Ranveer Singh could be seen donning a blue short kurta, grey jacket, denims and a big backpack. From the photos, it seems that the film is being shot in the suburbs of Mumbai chawls instead of an exotic location unlike Zoya’s previous film releases.

Ranveer Singh has also been seen prepping a rap song for the film with his real life Gully Boy gang. The film takes an interesting angle on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, based in Mumbai. Along with the duo, ace actor Kalki Koechlin is also reported to join the star cast as a rapper. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.