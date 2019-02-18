Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release Gully Boy has hit all the right notes to emerge as a blockbuster. As it continues to garner a positive response from all fronts, producer Allu Arvind is planning to remake the film in Telugu and considering actor Sai Dharam Tej for the lead role.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back at the box office with his latest release Gully Boy and it is going places. Released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the film has not only garnered a positive reaction from Bollywood celebrities but also film critics and the audience. Owning to the Gully Boy fever across the country, the latest reports suggest that the Telugu remake of the film is on cards. According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, Telugu producer Allu Arvind is planning to remake the film for Telugu audience.

As the team of the filmmaker works on making the remake a reality, actor Sai Dharam Tej is being considered for the role of Ranveer Singh. Rest of the details about Gully Boy’s Telugu remake have been kept under wraps. Looking at the buzz around Gully Boy, we cannot wait to watch how far the film goes to make a mark.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Along with Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Sidhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Based on the lives of underground hip hop rappers in India, the film is loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy.

Post Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will start prepping for his upcoming film 83. Based on 1983 world cup victory of the Indian cricket team, the film is slated for a release on April 10, 2020. With 83, the actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

