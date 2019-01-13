As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gears up for his upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt, the actor has started prepping for his next film 83. Based on 1983's world cup victory of Indian cricket team, Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The actor has already started prepping for the role and the photos of the same are going viral on social media. Take a look.

As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh basks in the success of his latest release Simmba and gears up to promote his upcoming film Gully Boy, the actor is in no mood to stop even for a short while. Post Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on-screen in the film 83 and he has already started prepping for it. On Saturday, the actor was spotted with 83’s director Kabir Khan at a cricket pitch and looked ready for action.

As a pleasant surprise for his fans, the actor also took to his official Instagram account to share a photo to raise excitement for the upcoming film. Dressed in a polo neck t-shirt with track pants paired with a hat, Ranveer Singh looks all set to step into the shoes of Kapil Dev as he poses with a bat in his hands.

Have a look at the photos doing rounds on social media:

Earlier, reports were rife that Deepika Padukone has been approached for essaying the role of Ranveer’s on-screen wife in 83. Refuting the rumours, a source told an entertainment portal that the idea of Deepika playing the role sounds tempting but it isn’t true since her role is very limited in the film. Since Deepika is a huge brand, she wouldn’t do a film just because Ranveer is in it.

Along with 83, Ranveer Singh has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated to release in 2020. Alon g with Ranveer Singh, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the film.

