Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has suffered a shoulder injury during a football match. Confirming the news, the actor's official spokesperson added that Ranveer has been advised not to overstrain his shoulder for at least a month. He further added that despite his shoulder injury, Ranveer will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule. However, it is not confirmed whether he will be able to perform at IPL opening ceremony this year or not.

From his debut film Band Baaja Baraat, Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-leela, Bajirao Mastani to his latest Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh continues to deliver spectacular performances films after films. The superstar, who is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s next Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, has suffered a shoulder injury during a football match. However, the 32-year-old has proved that no injury can deter him from fulfilling his professional commitments, as he will continue shooting for Gully boy. “Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule,” said the actor’s spokesperson in an official statement.

Addressing his medical condition, the spokesperson added that it is unconfirmed whether Ranveer will be able to perform at IPL opening ceremony this year. “Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act,” he said. As per earlier reports, Ranveer along with Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped in to perform at IPL opening ceremony on April 7th.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 might clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30: Reports

Along with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh will also be starring in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s film Simmba opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan and Kapil Dev’s biopic 83. Speaking about being a fan’s favourite, Ranveer had recently said in an interview, “You are not allowed to have a bad mood day. There is a certain responsibility. You are an entertainer. I take it upon myself to entertain and please people to spread smile and joy. I believe that’s my calling. I love the crowd and interacting with people. I get very excited when somebody gets excited seeing me. Till now, I haven’t realised or believed that I have become a star. Priyanka Chopra, my very dear friend says, ‘you are that boy who will always be telling his mother… Mom I have become a star.”

Also Read: I’m not playing an actress in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic: Sonam Kapoor

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan has a fanboy moment after meeting Christopher Nolan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App