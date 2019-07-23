Ranveer Singh swamps Insta with selfies, asks fans to pick the best: Ranveer Sigh has come up with another interesting idea to bring his fans' attention to his Instagram. Here's find out how.

Ranveer Singh swamps Insta with selfies, asks fans to pick the best: Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to keep his followers hooked to his Instagram handle with his unique and intriguing ideas to catch their attention. This time, the Gully Boy actor has come up with an interesting contest that asks his followers to decide which of the character played by him has aced the Selfie game. The followers have to choose from a diverse array of selfies including those from the sets of RamLeela, Gunday, Gully Boy, Simmba, Padmaavat and Dil Dhadkane Do.

Ranveer has undoubtedly given his fans to make their Tuesday better with his numerous selfies. Well, it is definitely going to be tough for his followers to choose which dude has nailed the selfie game. Here’s take a look at the pictures:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently working for 83 based on the ICC World Cup 1983. He will be playing Kapil Dev, the then captain of the Indian team while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in key roles. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from that, Ranveer’s last film Gully Boy was a massive hit at the box office.

