Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh has been selected to be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for his path-breaking performance in Padmaavat. Apart from receiving critical acclaim, Padmaavat is still reigning as the highest grossing film of 2018. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.

From his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baarat opposite Anushka Sharma to carving out a prominent place for himself in the Indian Film Industry with films like Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela to his latest Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has come a long way in the Indian Film Industry. Adding another feather to his glorious cap, the superstar has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for his path-breaking performance in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji. The award committee wrote to Ranveer, “We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the Padmaavat.”

Speaking about his preparations for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Ranveer had earlier revealed to Indian Express that essaying the role of Khilji on-screen was mentally, physically and emotionally draining for him. Calling the film a risk, Ranveer had said, “It was a huge risk. I was very apprehensive about taking the risk but Bhansali was very persistent in his pursuit of me and he is the one who convinced me that I would be able to pull it off. I went with his conviction. I can never say no to Bhansali, given the amount he has contributed to my career and to me as an artiste. Once I committed, I put my everything into it. But, yes, initially there were apprehensions.”

Despite a nation-wide protest against Padmaavat, the film not only made its glorious entry into the Rs 300 crore club but also is still reigning as the highest grosser of 2018. Apart from Ranveer, actor turned producer Anushka Sharma, who has produced films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari under her production banner Clean Slate Films, has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her contribution in Indian Cinema through powerful films that have broken stereotypes in Bollywood.

