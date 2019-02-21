After 3 consecutive Blockbuster movies like Padmavati, Simba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is all set to make other movies like Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht where he might get the proportional Profit share of each movie addition to his regular remuneration. He is much closer to compete with other Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is likely to get the proportional profit shares from his upcoming films, reports said. After the success of Padmavati, Simmba and Gully Boy at the box office, Ranveer is all set to perform in other movies including Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht where he might get the proportional profit share of each movie in addition to his regular remuneration.

With such great movies, he has surely made a mark in the Bollywood industry and now is competing against other Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. The actor has also joined the elite league, in which top actors get a profit share from film’s success, in addition to their regular pay.

According to sources, Ranveer is not being unreasonable with his compensation expectations, as it is not in him to overload a movie project with unrealistic demands. He is one actor who has the determination to get better with each film. With talent, looks, charm and the hunger for excellence nails. The role played by the actor in every film is jaw-dropping. The down to earth actor doesn’t get too carried away with success and doesn’t feel down by failure either. He apparently believes in delivering his promise to the audience and to provide everyone a quality work. The young actor is so dedicated towards the work that he worthwhile every movie, the highly demanding actor is all way favorite to his fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More