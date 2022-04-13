Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to deliver a super entertaining, live wire onstage performance at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022. It is well established that Ranveer is the most electrifying performer on live stage from Hindi cinema. Ranveer’s performance will add huge sparkle to this spectacular event which is also the biggest celebration of Indian cinema in the world and is all set to showcase cinematic excellence. The grand IIFA awards and weekend will bring its global brand presence to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 20th and 21st of May, 2022.

The superstar that connects with everyone in the current generation, Ranveer is set to enthrall audiences with his trademark electrifying performance at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 22nd May. The most popular performer on stage for film award shows, his presence makes the representation of Bollywood’s most popular side complete. IIFA 2022 will present his super energetic, super special act on the final day of awards.

The grandiose global event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

Speaking on the occasion, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is like home to me, as I am the brand ambassador of such a spectacular destination! I am super thrilled to be heading there to entertain people with a performance that will be super special. The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema – the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn’t get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a ‘KHAAS” IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe- inspiring celebrations, it’s going to be epic!”

