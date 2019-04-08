Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has recently opted out of the film Don 3 and reports reveal that Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh might appear in Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film. Not only this, the film will now be produced by Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby Productions.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry, who misses no chance of creating a buzz in the industry with his hard work and talent. The actor last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Currently, his fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to hit the screens with his upcoming film Don 3. The series of Don started initially when Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan appeared in the remake film which turned into a series when the director of the film decided to end the very anticipated series with a slight twist which led to Don 2 in 2011. After seven years, the makers created curiosity among the fans by the possibility of Don 3. Recently, the reports revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar will be collaborating together for the sequel. However, no official announcement is made until now.

Recent reports revealed that Shah Rukh has opted out from the film due to some personal reasons. It is also said that the third instalment of Don will be produced by Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby Productions rather than Excel Entertainment.

Some time back, Shah Rukh Khan also took an exit from Rakesh Sharma’s biopic as the actor was all set to appear in Don 3. While Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for sports-drama film Toofan with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Reports reveal that Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh is likely to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film.

It is predicted that the decision might have arisen from Zoya Akhtar who is now producing the film as she shares a good bond with Ranveer Singh after her film Gully Boy. It is not just that Zoya also wants Katrina Kaif to appear opposite Ranveer Singh but nothing is finalised yet. Talking about hardworking actor Ranveer Singh, he is currently gearing up for Kabir Khan’s film 83 which will hit the silver screens next year.

