Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will likely share the screens with Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Yash Raj Films (YRF) next project. Currently, both the actors are busy in their ongoing commitments. Manushi Chhillar will next appear in Farah Khan's film which will mark her Bollywood debut.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is counted amongst the most alluring actors of the industry who never miss a single chance to impress fan with his phenomenal acting skills. The hardworking actor is currently enjoying the success of his last release film Gully Boy which narrated the story of hidden hip-hop culture in Mumbai. The actor shared the screens with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and the performance of both the actors was well praised by the fans as well as the critics.

Recently a report revealed that Ranveer Singh will share the screens with Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Yash Raj Films (YRF) next project. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Though, the hardworking actor is currently having a busy schedule as he is gearing up for Kabir Khan’s next 83 and Manushi is making her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s film, the project featuring Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar will begin the shooting stage much later. Talking about her Manushi’s debut, the film will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

Reports reveal that there is no other details regarding the project, but is said that since Yash Raj is producing the film and Maneesh is directing, it is expected that something big will hit the theatres soon. Currently, Ranveer Singh is very busy in training for his next 83 which is helmed by Kabir Khan in Dharamshala.

He is personally getting trained by Kapil Dev and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Talking about his role, Ranveer will be playing the role of Indian skipper Kapil Dev who led the Indian team in the 1983 world cup, which will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. Ranveer will also appear in Karan Johar’s next film Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The story will narrate the story of Mughals behind the war of thrones.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More