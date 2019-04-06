Ranveer Singh is twinning with Kapil Dev in Dharamshala wearing Indian jersey. The actor shared the photo in his social media delighting all his fans. He is currently shooting in Dharamshala for his upcoming film 83 reprising India's National cricket, essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, who is to appear in Kabir Khan’s drama film 83 reprising India’s National cricket team that won 1983, Cricket World Cup, currently shooting for the much-awaited movie. The actor posted a photo of himself with former cricketer Kapil Dev, twinning in the Indian Jersey. The 33-years-old took up a larger-than-life project, will portray the role of Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev. The photo somehow speaks up, the bond between the two talented personalities. Ranveer captioned his photo as Journey begins, which means that he is ahead to a new expedition loaded with expectations from his fans. The cricketer who served himself in the Indian Cricket team for more than a decade seems to be mentoring Ranveer, and they both look identical walking along the pasture. Have a look below.

The film is based upon Cricket and the lead role will be essayed by Ranveer with starrer, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and Chirag Patil. This film will be made under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, helmed by Kabir Khan. Amiya Dev, the daughter of Kapil Dev will be joining hands with director Kabir Khan as an assistant. As declared early, the shooting of the film has been started in Dharamshala and in the film which will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

The announcement of the film has already created a buzz and fans are holding their patience to watch the movie, watching the young Kapil Dev contributing his skills with the Indian League. The ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Kapil Dev captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup, which will be seen now by every Indian in the big screen.

The super talented actor will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht and will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More