Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh turns 34 today. Here's look at the movies which made him the Bollywood Superstar he is today

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 34th birthday today. The actor couldn’t enjoy more as he is enjoying the World Cup matches while preparing for his upcoming movie ’83’. He is considered today the most versatile actor and is married to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and is regarded as a doting husband.

The highlight this year for him was his wedding to the love of his life, actress Deepika Padukone. They tied the knot in a secretive ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como last year in November. Their wedding was all people talked about for days and were obsessed to find a wife like her and a groom like him.

So before we saw him on screen again playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s starrer ’83’, let’s take a look at the actor’s six most famous movies which has given him fame and made him the ‘Ranveer Singh’ we know him today.

Band Baja Baraat – Ranveer debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baraat and played the role of a street smart and fun loving wedding planner who meets a quirky girl, Shruti Kakkar played by Anushka Sharma and fell for her later on. Ranveer’s performance was highly praised in the movie and set the tone for his success in Bollywood.

2 – Lootera –

Ranveer Singh was lauded for his performance in Lootera in which he played the role of a con. The Vikramaditya Motwani starrer was a success and put Ranveer on a high pedestrian.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – His chemistry with Deepika was liked by the audience. The film turned out to be a massive success at the box office. 4

4. Baji Rao Mastani – Baji Rao Mastani smashed many Bollywood records and both Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka were praised for their versatile acting.

5. Padmaavat – The movie was surrounded by controversies from the very beginning and took the theatres by storm after it’s release. It turned out to be Ranveer’s highest grossing movie ever.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App