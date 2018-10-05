Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a hit run to take Bollywood as well as social media by storm. Amping it up on the 11th-anniversary issue of Vogue India, Ranveer has featured with Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio. In the cover, Ranveer and Sara can be mesmerising one and all with their mesmerising chemistry and seductive expressions.

Powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh is on a hit run and is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as the biggest star in recent times. As the actor bags envious Bollywood projects, he is now sharing a magazine cover with Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio. Amping it up for the 11th-anniversary issue of leading fashion magazine Vogue India, Ranveer and Sara are looking absolutely picture-perfect on the cover.

Dressed in a floral ensemble, the duo looks treat to the eyes in the glamorous avatar as they lean on a colourful wall. Even though Ranveer and Sara are not looking at each other in the cover, their body language and the intensity in their eyes is speaking volumes about their sizzling chemistry. Featuring in the Blurred lines segment, the sizzling couple has been styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania while the shot has been clicked by Greg Swales.

After the official account of Vogue India shared the cover on their Instagram account, social media users could not stop raving about the cover and promising to get their hands on this month’s issue. One of the users stated that Vogue India has finally figured out the right balance between Bollywood and fashion while another added that everything about this cover is perfection.

Before this, the online portal of the magazine had shared a teaser video in which Ranveer and Sara can be seen posing in ever-so-colourful outfits. One look at the video and one can rest assured that the rest of the photos are going to be equally spectacular and exciting.

Have a look at some stunning photos of Sara Sampaio:

