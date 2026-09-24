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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are among Bollywood’s biggest stars, but their reported fortunes come from very different sources. Here’s a closer look at their estimated net worth, properties, brand deals and investments.

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 16:56 IST

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor may belong to the same generation of Bollywood stars, but their financial journeys have taken noticeably different paths. Both actors command substantial film fees and major brand endorsements, while also building wealth through real estate and investments outside cinema. Based on recent media reports, Ranveer Singh’s estimated net worth is around Rs 400+ crore, while Ranbir Kapoor’s reported net worth is around Rs 345 crore. These figures are estimates published by media outlets and have not been independently confirmed by either actor.

Ranveer Singh Net Worth: From Bollywood To Startups

Ranveer’s reported wealth extends beyond his acting income. ET Now estimated his net worth at Rs 400+ crore in March 2026, citing his film earnings, endorsements, investments and property holdings. The report also estimated that his luxury properties are collectively worth around Rs 119 crore.

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The actor has also developed a sizeable business portfolio. Fortune India identifies him as a co-founder of Bold Care and SuperYou, while noting his earlier investments in companies including boAt and SUGAR Cosmetics. He has also invested alongside Deepika Padukone in businesses such as Epigamia and Bellatrix Aerospace.

Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Films And Real Estate Drive His Wealth

Ranbir Kapoor’s reported net worth is estimated at around Rs 345 crore, according to recent media reports. His earnings come primarily from films, endorsements and real estate investments.

In April 2026, Kapoor reportedly acquired 25.7 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crore, adding another significant real-estate investment to his portfolio.

The actor is also commanding substantial fees for his upcoming projects. Media reports have estimated his remuneration for Ramayana in the Rs 50–70 crore range, although such figures have not been officially confirmed.

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor: What The Numbers Show

Based on the latest media estimates, Ranveer Singh’s reported net worth is around Rs 400 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor’s is estimated at approximately Rs 345 crore. However, celebrity net-worth figures are not officially disclosed and can vary significantly across reports.

The difference also reflects two distinct approaches to wealth creation. Ranveer has expanded his earnings beyond films through endorsements, real estate and startup investments, including his association with Bold Care and SuperYou. Ranbir, meanwhile, continues to derive a major share of his reported wealth from acting, brand endorsements and real estate, including his recent Rs 16.42-crore land purchase near Pune.

With both actors commanding substantial film fees and maintaining multiple income streams, their reported fortunes offer a glimpse into how Bollywood’s leading stars are building wealth beyond the box office.

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Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses
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Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

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Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

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