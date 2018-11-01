Ranveer Singh vs Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood superstars had locked horns before with Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale at the box office in December 2015. This year again it is proclaimed that Simmba and Zero are going to clash at the box office in December. SRK's Zero is set to hit the silver screen on Christmas weekend December 21, 2018, and Ranveer's Simmba on New year December 28, 2018.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, it is proclaimed to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year as well as one of the costliest Bollywood films. The film will feature some of the most famous faces of the Bollywood industry such as Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Kohli, Salman Khan among others. It has created a buzz among the audience with its teaser release which has already garnered 34 million views.

On the other hand, Simmba is an official remake of JR. NTR’s Temper which is produced by Karan Johar, Who is one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the teaser and the first poster of Simmba, Ranveer singh in the rowdy cop avatar received a huge thumbs up from the audience. Direceted by Rohit shetty the film promises to be a full on entertainment, masala action film.

The movies which are set to release this Christmas weekend with Zero are Anupam Kher’s- The Accidental Prime Minister and Ritesh Deshmukh’s-Mauli.

