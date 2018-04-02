Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will not be performing at IPL opening ceremony on April 7th due to his shoulder injury. Confirming the news to the media, the actor's spokesperson said that the doctors have strongly advised the actor not to perform at the ceremony as they feel that his high energy performance would only aggravate his injury.

As stated earlier, Ranveer’s spokesperson reinstated that the superstar will continue shooting for his upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. “Ranveer will continue to shoot for ‘Gully Boy’ as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot,” he added. Apart from Ranveer, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been roped been to perform at the opening ceremony on April 7th, 2018.

If the latest reports are to believed, BCCI is keen on getting Hrithik Roshan on board after Ranveer’s exit. Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official revealed, “The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. The official announcement should be done in a few days once the deal is signed. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery.” Along with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh will also be starring in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s film Simmba opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan and Kapil Dev’s biopic 83.

