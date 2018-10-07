Hollywood star Will Smith and Ranveer Singh were seen striking a pose after there were reports that Smith will appear on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan alongside Ranveer and Akshay Kumar. If the reports are to be believed, the stars after the shoot even dined together. While some snaps emerged right after Smith left the Koffee with Karan's set, wherein he looked super trendy in all back and Bollywood's explosive actor Ranveer Singh was in his weird best.

Will is in India for a while and will be gracing various events and some might argue it's proof of how much he loves India.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is making waves on social media with very interesting Bollywood couples making it to the couch. While reports of Deepika and Alia Bhatt being the first on the show have got fans on their toes, the news of Hollywood star Will Smith joining Ranveer Singh on Karan’s set has sent people in rapture. While these were only some reports doing rounds on social media after Karan shared some snaps but now Ranveer has virtually confirmed it by posting a picture on his Instagram account.

If the reports are to be believed, the stars after the shoot even dined together. While some snaps emerged right after Smith left the Koffee with Karan’s set, wherein he looked super trendy in all back and Bollywood’s explosive actor Ranveer Singh was in his weird best.

According to reports, Will is in India for a while and will be gracing various events and some might argue it’s proof of how much he loves India. Earlier, there were reports that Will wanted to work with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a film and also revealed that featuring in a Bollywood dance song is one of the things he wants to do.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More