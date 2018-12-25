Ranveer Singh posted his own poster with a Christmas hat on his head to wish all his fans Merry Christmas on Instagram. The Bollywood actor is now the most wanted man in B-town with his previous hits like Padmavat, Befikre, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and many more. He debuted in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma.

Ranveer Singh is busy doing promotions for his upcoming movie Simmba which is directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and posted his own poster with a Christmas hat on his head to wish all his fans Merry Christmas. The Bollywood actor is now the most wanted man in B-town with his previous hits like Padmavat, Befikre, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and many more. He debuted in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma.

He is given some extraordinary performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. On the occasion of Christmas, he posted his own poster with the caption saying Aalaa re Aalaa Christmas Aalaa. In the poster, he is showing his police uniform hiding under a red shirt with a Santa Claus hat. The movie is directed is by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma productions. The beautiful festival of Christmas is celebrated for the birth of Jesus Christ. On this day, all the members of the family along with friends exchange gifts, bake plum cakes, sing carols and attend mass at church, both on Christmas Eve and the following day. The house is decorated with Christmas tree and lights.

