Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 83, will be seen in YRF's next film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will be directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to go on floors in October this year.

Powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh is one of the most bankable and talented performers in the country right now. With his phenomenal performances in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and his latest Gully Boy, Ranveer has time again proved that he can get under the skin of any character and give his fans a blockbuster performance. As the actor continues his hit run at the cinema screens and gears up to play Kapil Dev in 83, the actor has zeroed down on his next project.

On Monday, Ranveer announced that he has joined hands with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for their upcoming film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Set in Gujarat, the entertainer will be directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar. A news portal quoted Ranveer S Singh as saying that he is very fortunate to work with one of the finest filmmakers who believe in his craft and choose him to lead their vision. Stating that he is glad to be in a position where he can support the talent and vision of a new director-writer like Divyang, he added that his next release, after 83, would be Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Sharing more details about the film, Ranveer said that Jayeshbhai is a film for the cinema-loving audience in his concept and appeal Calling a miracle script, Ranveer said that it was the sheer brilliance of the script that made him say yes to the film. It is funny, touching and one of the most solid scripts he has ever come across. The film will go on floors in October. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baarat, which was made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Along with 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the film is set against the backdrop of Mughal Era and is likely to release in 2020.

