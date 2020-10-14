With the opening up of film theatres in the country, actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83'has secured a release date near Christmas this year. 'Sooryavanshi' was earlier scheduled to release around Diwali this year.

With the opening up of film theatres in the country, actor Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, has secured a release date near Christmas this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date of the film and also shared that Akshay Kumar’s cop-drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ is likely to release in the first quarter of 2021.

‘Sooryavanshi’ was earlier scheduled to release around Diwali this year. Release dates of both the films were pushed due to the shuttering of movie theatres due to the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country. Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama ’83’ features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India’s first World Cup win in 1983.

On the other hand, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Amid the shuttering of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, earlier the Reliance Entertainment had expressed faith that ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ’83’ will be able to stick to their scheduled release dates on Diwali and Christmas.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut performs yoga to shed 20 kgs she gained to portray Jayalalithaa

Also Read: ‘Only well-versed in singing and dancing’: Radhe Maa’s Bigg Boss 14 appearance angers Akhara Parishad

Skipping the digital release, the two much-anticipated Bollywood films — cop action thriller ‘Sooryavanshi’ and sports drama ’83’ are all set to hit the theatres first. The films’ release was on an indefinite halt for nearly three months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.